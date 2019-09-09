Henry Schein (HSIC) Shareholder Carderock Capital Management Decreased Position; As 3M Company (MMM) Shares Declined, Holder Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Cut by $662,400 Its Stake

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.76M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 37,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 1.33M shares traded or 2.25% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 04/05/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces Proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System; 09/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.03 TO $4.14; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein and Internet Brands Form Joint Venture To Deliver Integrated Technology To Enhance Dental Practice Management; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC); 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.07M for 17.90 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

