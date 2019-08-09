Henry Schein (HSIC) Shareholder Ami Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $370,140 as Share Value Rose; Agf Investments America Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 6,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 386,312 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.22 million, down from 392,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $63.29. About 1.08M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN & INTERNET BRANDS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER IN; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees EPS Growth for Remaining Consolidated Business in High-Single Digit to Low-Double Digit Range; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Spin off and Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN EXPECTS TO GET $1.0-$1.25B IN CASH TAX-FREE BASIS; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: LOAN TO FUND BUY OF BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH STAKE

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 10,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 113,138 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 123,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $101.91. About 5.07M shares traded or 5.74% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Henry Schein Medical Expands Its SolutionsHub Portfolio With GreenLight Behavioral Assessments – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Announces Acquisition of Elite Computer Italia – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Dental Growth Drive Henry Schein’s (HSIC) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Henry Schein Stock Dropped 27% Today (But Not Really) – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein (HSIC) to Post Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 149,427 shares to 282,774 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 46,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 4,319 shares. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank accumulated 105,750 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp has 41,549 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated has 300 shares. Axa owns 51,248 shares. 3,783 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Limited Com. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 11,788 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,109 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 2.43M shares. Victory Cap has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ubs Asset Americas owns 734,501 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Management invested in 877 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 29,943 shares to 76,398 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 17,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

More recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.60 billion for 21.59 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Advsr Ltd Liability owns 95,319 shares. Markston Intl Lc owns 172,761 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Haverford Fincl Ser Inc invested in 49,190 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 0.04% or 4,481 shares. Atlantic Union Bank has invested 0.82% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Montecito Bancshares & Tru reported 4,721 shares stake. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 43,232 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.04% or 403,031 shares. Hemenway Tru Co has 0.09% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 6,309 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.2% or 347,534 shares. Cambridge Research stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 3.91M are held by Diamond Hill Capital. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3.76 million shares. Lipe Dalton owns 14,553 shares.