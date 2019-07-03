Henry Schein (HSIC) Position Raised by Btim Corp; Stifel Financial Increased Holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by $333,514 as Share Value Rose

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 3,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,901 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, up from 53,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $131.85. About 366,687 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption

Btim Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 82,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 645,954 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.83M, up from 563,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.23. About 831,279 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Will Have Majority Ownership of Joint Venture; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Henry Schein Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSIC); 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Expects Transaction to Be Neutral to Balance of Its 2018 Earnings Per Share; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN EXPECTS TO GET $1.0-$1.25B IN CASH TAX-FREE BASIS

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 55,965 shares to 79,672 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 72,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,400 shares, and cut its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Rampart Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 5,400 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 750,883 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department holds 0% or 124 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 10,874 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In reported 0.02% stake. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation reported 104 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 152,255 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 0.19% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 468,705 shares. Moreover, Aull And Monroe Inv Management has 0.13% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 2,386 shares. Whittier reported 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc reported 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical invested in 0.15% or 2,904 shares. Barnett Comm, Tennessee-based fund reported 15,470 shares. Nordea Investment Management invested 0.05% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bessemer Gru holds 24,015 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.34M shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Trust has 0.03% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 10,615 shares. Security Natl Commerce has 4,890 shares. Scotia Cap has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 43,644 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr invested in 0.01% or 256 shares. 14,725 are owned by Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Nj owns 12,361 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 170,962 shares. Ghp Invest holds 0.14% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 17,685 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 18,553 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.