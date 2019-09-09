Henry Schein (HSIC) Position Held by Quantum Capital Management Llc; Connors Investor Services Continues to Hold Holding in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 9,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 71,770 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, up from 62,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $141.69. About 632,324 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17 million, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $62.21. About 365,618 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry; 19/04/2018 – DJ Henry Schein Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSIC); 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – PROCEEDS OF LOAN WILL BE USED, AMONG OTHER THINGS, TO FUND CO’S PURCHASE OF ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH HOLDING; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Following Close on a Pro Forma Basis Total 2017 Rev for Remaining Business Will Be $9; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Own 63% and Vets First Choice Hldrs to Own 37% of New Co; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN OBTAINED A $400M UNSECURED LOAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Group Incorporated Inc invested in 24,710 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.07% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 19,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 823 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id stated it has 0.07% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Aqr Capital Lc accumulated 382,488 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation owns 669,085 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corp owns 1,966 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adage Partners Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 56,200 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co owns 205 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 29,061 are owned by Blair William And Communication Il. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.04% or 35,219 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Lc accumulated 0.01% or 9,190 shares. Financial Bank owns 13,377 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 13,891 shares to 46,658 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,288 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli (NYSE:LLY).

