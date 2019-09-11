Henry Schein (HSIC) Market Valuation Rose While Duncker Streett & Company Decreased Its Position by $579,600; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $520,828

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 9,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 37,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.72. About 83,863 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 04/05/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces Proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Nominate 6 to Bd, Vets First Choice to Nominate; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business, Vets First Choice to Form New Company — Deal Digest; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein 1Q Net $140.2M

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 1,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,625 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $966,000, up from 1,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $277.82. About 501,899 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Investment invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Agf Invests stated it has 0.81% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.44% stake. Fort LP holds 996 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.14% or 9,100 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1.28 million shares. Tiger holds 714,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.47% or 2.48M shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 17,698 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 27,888 shares stake. Cibc Mkts Corp has 311,621 shares. Axiom Investors Lc De, Connecticut-based fund reported 399,206 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 185,734 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Utd Fincl Advisers Lc invested in 27,007 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Despite Revenue Surging 25% – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For DIVB – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 134,081 shares to 16,120 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 16,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $125.49M for 18.52 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Service Co Ma owns 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 318,660 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 370 shares. The California-based Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 41,549 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 2.20M shares. The New York-based Fred Alger Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Kentucky Retirement holds 6,619 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 6,391 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has 37,793 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest holds 0.08% or 137,200 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Fenimore Asset has 539,536 shares.