Henry Schein (HSIC) Market Valuation Rose While Carderock Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $433,260; Cove Street Capital Trimmed Its Position in Now (DNOW) by $1.19 Million as Stock Declined

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 91,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 974,496 shares traded or 19.65% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 37,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 1.10 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer; 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc – HSIC; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast To Lead Information Technology; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 92C; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – REMAINDER OF HENRY SCHEIN ONE’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE; 01/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PRESIDENT JAMES BRESLAWSKI ASSUMES NEW ROLE AS; 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $245.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 15,951 shares to 21,237 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Gartner Group Cl A (NYSE:IT).

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 44,473 shares to 225,513 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 104,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).