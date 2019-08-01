Henry Schein (HSIC) Holding Held by Quantum Capital Management Llc; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Raised Position in Workday Com Usd0.001 Cl A (WDAY)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A (WDAY) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 21,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 159,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.83 million, up from 138,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $199.98. About 2.15M shares traded or 29.15% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $66.54. About 1.38 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees EPS Growth for Remaining Consolidated Business in High-Single Digit to Low-Double Digit Range; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 26/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Henry Schein, Inc. and Certain Officers – HSIC; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS WITH ORTHO2

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap accumulated 18,600 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 8,350 shares. Strategy Asset Managers reported 162 shares. Blackrock has 0.07% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 8.25 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.05% stake. Scout Investments Inc holds 1.03% or 260,148 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 31,320 shares. Winslow Cap Mgmt Ltd has 648,625 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 610,422 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Gru Ltd has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Duquesne Family Office Limited holds 524,600 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.09% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). The New York-based Mackay Shields has invested 0.38% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Amp Limited holds 74,644 shares. 406,200 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc Com by 13,977 shares to 95,975 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Sys Technology Inc Com by 107,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,515 shares, and cut its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New Com (NYSE:SIX).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity.