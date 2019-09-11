Henry Schein (HSIC) Holding Has Increased by Quantum Capital Management Llc; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Beacon Financial Group Upped by $361,340 Its Holding

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 12,991 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Profit Falls on Higher Costs; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN EXPECTS TO GET $1.0-$1.25B IN CASH TAX-FREE BASIS; 30/04/2018 – Henry Schein Partners With Ortho2 To Advance Practice Management Software Solutions To Orthodontists; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: JV Expects to Realize $20M-$30M in Annual Synergies by End of Year Three; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – PROCEEDS OF LOAN WILL BE USED, AMONG OTHER THINGS, TO FUND CO’S PURCHASE OF ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH HOLDING; 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Henry Schein to Host the Dental Service Organization Education Forum, Featuring a Presentation from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairma; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.93. About 192,412 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Here’s Jeff Bezos playing beer pong against a robot; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC PAID ABOUT $65 MLN PER YEAR FOR TWO-YEAR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DEAL WITH NFL; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa SVP Taylor on the Future of Digital Assistants (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Manufacturers Life The owns 604,543 shares. M&T Bancshares Corporation reported 18,603 shares. Tirschwell Loewy holds 265,730 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 868,694 shares. Bryn Mawr Company holds 10,615 shares. Numerixs Techs has invested 0.13% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Us Commercial Bank De invested in 70,344 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc accumulated 91 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Prns owns 0.13% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 1.66 million shares. The Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Tompkins Financial Corp holds 285 shares. Oklahoma-based Trust Company Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 55,487 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Coastline Trust invested in 0.27% or 30,040 shares.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IEF) by 3,866 shares to 2,795 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners Com (NYSE:MMP) by 5,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,432 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has 11,220 shares. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 300 shares. Riverpark Cap Mngmt owns 13,787 shares. Cannell Peter B stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated accumulated 407 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 6.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Somerset Group, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,118 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 67,070 shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 0.67% stake. Dodge Cox has 580 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caprock Gp Inc accumulated 3,504 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 5,491 shares. Department Mb Bank N A stated it has 6,949 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Central Asset Invests And Management Holdings (Hk) Limited invested 15.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dillon Associates reported 0.11% stake.