Henry Schein (HSIC) Holder Select Equity Group LP Raised Holding; Rutabaga Capital Management Trimmed Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Stake by $405,600; Share Price Rose

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 6.68 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.66 billion, up from 5.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 855,972 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Complete Transaction in 2Q of 2018; 04/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN OBTAINED A $400M UNSECURED LOAN; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – HENRY SCHEIN ONE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL BE JAMES HARDING

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.10% . The hedge fund held 429,883 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 463,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geospace Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 55,919 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 12.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 21/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Rescues Abandoned ONE20 ELD Users; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, FOR CAUSE, OF RICK WHEELER, CEO AND TOM MCENTIRE, CFO OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES; 03/04/2018 – GEOS HOLDER LEMELSON CALLS FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Geospace Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEOS); 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC-CALLED FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH INVESTMENT BANK; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP AS OF FEB 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Rev $19.2M; 03/05/2018 – GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES 2Q REV. $19.2M; 07/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss $4.73M

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Key Energy Services Inc. by 377,176 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL).

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 3,858 shares to 601,225 shares, valued at $272.95 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 462,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.47M shares, and cut its stake in Mts Sys Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Burns J W & Ny invested in 14,780 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Jlb & stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). North Star Asset Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Scotia Capital, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,442 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,078 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 10,252 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs reported 21,600 shares. Numerixs Invest Incorporated reported 16,800 shares stake. Enterprise Fincl Corp owns 240 shares. D E Shaw And Communications Inc accumulated 138,534 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 117,108 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 2,220 shares.