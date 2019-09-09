Henry Schein (HSIC) Holder Raymond James & Associates Lowered Holding by $5.67 Million; Baldwin Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $396,900 as Share Value Rose

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 46.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 94,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 109,212 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, down from 203,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.56. About 436,117 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Plans Animal Health Spinoff, Expects More Than $1 Bln — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN & INTERNET BRANDS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER IN; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Lawrence Bacow Won’t Stand for Re-election at Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $947.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $214.23. About 19.75 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Inc.: Steve Jobs used these 3 deceptively simple questions to turn Apple into an innovation powerhouse. @Sales_; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.92 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Retail Bank holds 17,874 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Moreover, Smithfield Communications has 0.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 1.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). General American Investors Company has 89,000 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 3.58% or 126,625 shares in its portfolio. Shikiar Asset has 100,259 shares for 7.98% of their portfolio. Seabridge Invest Advisors Limited Co has 2.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Check Capital Mgmt Ca reported 11,986 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valmark Advisers owns 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,963 shares. Intll Ca, a California-based fund reported 8,877 shares. Axa owns 2.72 million shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. South Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 80,795 shares or 4.65% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt holds 207,600 shares. Philadelphia accumulated 198,937 shares.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 25,836 shares to 113,673 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 282,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 437,030 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding. Pittenger Anderson holds 54,150 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Headinvest Llc has 0.11% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 6,580 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 1.66 million shares. Huntington Retail Bank has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 539,536 were accumulated by Fenimore Asset Mngmt. 29,455 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Adage Cap Gp Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 56,200 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 3,380 shares. Nordea Inv Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 423,323 shares. Champlain Investment Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 619,030 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 109,212 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.04% or 147,410 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank owns 21,000 shares.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.08M for 18.19 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.