Henry Schein (HSIC) Holder Duncker Streett & Company Trimmed Holding by $579,600; Brown Capital Management Has Raised Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding by $1.20 Million

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 10,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 218,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, up from 207,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $114.29. About 369,549 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 9,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 37,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 621,728 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 02/05/2018 – Brad Connett Named President, U.S. Medical Group At Henry Schein, Inc; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF, MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS W/ VETS; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 15,850 shares to 24,425 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Henry Schein’s 22nd Annual ‘Back to School’ Program Helps Thousands of Students Around the World Return to the Classroom – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Dental Growth Drive Henry Schein’s (HSIC) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Henry Schein Stock Dropped 27% Today (But Not Really) – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein Builds More Than 27000 ‘Comfort Kits’ for People Fighting Cancer in the Second Annual ‘We Care Global Challenge’ – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.03% or 89,073 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 74,400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 8,000 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 3,399 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 51,248 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 23,050 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt accumulated 19,412 shares. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 80 shares. Btim accumulated 0.53% or 645,954 shares. 500 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Benjamin F Edwards And Company owns 2,100 shares. Td Asset Incorporated invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Clal Insurance Entertainment Holding reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $125.18 million for 17.75 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.