Henry Schein (HSIC) Holder Carderock Capital Management Lowered Stake by $433,260; Antipodean Advisors Boosted Stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by $1.11 Million

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 2.08 million shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 15/03/2018 – Homology Medicines Appoints Mary Thistle to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – SCIENTIFIC ADVICE WITH EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) IS ONGOING WITH AN EXPECTED OUTCOME BY MID-2018; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDATIONS OF ITS DRUG SAFETY PANEL TO BE FORWARDED TO COMMITTEE FOR MEDICINAL PRODUCTS FOR HUMAN USE FOR A FINAL OPINION ON ESMYA; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS IS FINALIZING REDUCTION IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT THAT LOW-INCOME BENEFICIARIES PAY FOR CERTAIN INNOVATIVE MEDICINES KNOWN AS “BIOSIMILARS”; 17/05/2018 – FDA to Release List of Medicines Whose Manufacturers It Says Have Blocked Access to Brand-Name Samples; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RICHTER’S ESMYA MAY HAVE CONTRIBUTED TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF SOME CASES OF SERIOUS LIVER INJURY; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-52: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Novartis Farmacutica Espaa, Sl For The Pharmacy Service Of The; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 37,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 1.41 million shares traded or 8.07% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business, Vets First Choice to Form New Company — Deal Digest; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – 2018 EPS WILL HAVE IMPACT OF ONE-TIME TRANSFER TAXES OF ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE, RELATED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Healthcor Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.84% or 745,910 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). 25,460 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Glenmede Tru Na owns 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 477 shares. 2.20M were accumulated by State Street. Northern reported 862,109 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com holds 208,356 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sarissa Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 3.64 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 43,249 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). 835,393 were accumulated by Geode Capital Management Ltd Com. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 200 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

More notable recent The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medicines Company (MDCO) Q4 Loss Widens, Inclisiran in Focus – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 4, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Medicines Company Presents Results from ORION-11, First Phase 3 Trial of Inclisiran, Showing Durable and Potent Lowering of LDL-C with Twice-Yearly Dosing – Business Wire” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday 3/11 Insider Buying Report: MDCO, STBA – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam Adds on Sales, Looks to Pipeline for Further Growth – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Capital Ltd reported 600 shares. Clal Insurance Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 8,000 shares. British Columbia Corporation accumulated 41,549 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd Company reported 48,268 shares stake. Nordea Investment Ab holds 423,323 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 500 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 33,714 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 0.02% or 920,103 shares. 12,700 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Security Natl has 0.09% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 4,890 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Schroder Investment Management Group Inc reported 4,506 shares stake. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, HSIC – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Henry Schein’s 22nd Annual ‘Back to School’ Program Helps Thousands of Students Around the World Return to the Classroom – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Henry Schein Medical Expands SolutionsHub Portfolio with CueSquared MobilePayâ„¢ – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Henry Schein (HSIC) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.