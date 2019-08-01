Henry Schein (HSIC) Holder Carderock Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $433,260; Managed Asset Portfolios Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $628,975; Shares Declined

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 4,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 172,515 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12 million, up from 167,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $129.73. About 3.99M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 37,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $65.96. About 715,207 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – HENRY SCHEIN ONE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL BE JAMES HARDING; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – REMAINDER OF HENRY SCHEIN ONE’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Profit Falls on Higher Costs; 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc – HSIC; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Lawrence Bacow Won’t Stand for Re-election at Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Ltd Com accumulated 1.23% or 14,311 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp has 19,338 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Americas holds 1.51% or 134,366 shares. 23,121 were accumulated by Bangor Natl Bank. 67,587 are held by Cumberland Partners Limited. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 125,668 shares. Edmp stated it has 3.99% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Perella Weinberg Partners Mgmt LP owns 0.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 55,312 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank reported 96,415 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc stated it has 32,540 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 101,428 shares. Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 154,875 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 39,483 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Limited has 2.52% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Welch Gp Llc has 3.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,391 shares stake. 48,268 are owned by Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Co. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 784,400 shares. Fenimore Asset Management has 539,536 shares. Art Advsr Limited Company invested in 0.17% or 47,800 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 6,247 shares. Natixis holds 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 5,668 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company invested in 1.37M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co Lc has 0.13% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 21,175 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability invested in 121 shares. Pnc Financial Gru Inc reported 81,597 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp stated it has 27,654 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 7,472 shares.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 20.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.04 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $123.73 million for 19.87 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $245.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12,890 shares to 25,800 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gartner Group Cl A (NYSE:IT) by 5,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).