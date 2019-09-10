Henry Schein (HSIC) Holder Carderock Capital Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Rose; As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Rose, Rwc Asset Management Llp Cut by $8.82 Million Its Position

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 76,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 328,984 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16M, down from 405,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $131.86. About 1.16M shares traded or 36.01% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 37,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.61. About 870,917 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Henry Schein Sponsors 12th Annual Senior Dental Leaders Programme At King’s College London; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $174.53 million for 18.42 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.09% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.04% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 0.02% or 466 shares in its portfolio. Waddell Reed Fin Inc has invested 0.08% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Matthew 25 Mgmt invested 6.71% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Company Il owns 0.51% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 124,816 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 4,508 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 1,905 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 25,044 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 133,185 shares. Vestor Lc invested in 39,860 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 3,115 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 35,127 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 14,300 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Fort Washington Oh accumulated 3,010 shares.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 14,583 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $87.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 5,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.63 million for 18.20 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, HSIC – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Convergent Dental Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein, Making the Solea® Dental Laser Available to More US Dental Professionals – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Henry Schein (HSIC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.