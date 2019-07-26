Henry Schein (HSIC) Holder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Raised Stake by $41.96 Million; Federated Investors Has Lowered Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $1.95 Million as Stock Value Rose

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 10,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,847 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.17M, down from 356,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $212.6. About 702,582 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 699,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312.28 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $67.72. About 523,283 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 30/04/2018 – Henry Schein Partners With Ortho2 To Advance Practice Management Software Solutions To Orthodontists; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes; 08/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. – HSIC; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Donald Kabat to Retire From Board Following Annual Meeeting; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Spin off and Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN EXPECTS TO GET $1.0-$1.25B IN CASH TAX-FREE BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Brad Connett Named President, U.S. Medical Group At Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH CEO KAREN PRANGE LEAVES CO; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Profit Falls on Higher Costs

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 147,601 shares to 210,664 shares, valued at $12.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 23,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 16,475 shares to 284,985 shares, valued at $20.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 27,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,882 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Investment Partners Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 16.47 million shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Services Grp has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Massachusetts-based Contravisory Investment has invested 0.11% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Kennedy Cap Management Inc reported 0.07% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 6.31 million are held by Atlanta Capital Management L L C. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested in 2.25% or 4.38M shares. 218,765 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Td Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Duncker Streett reported 0.38% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 23,050 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw accumulated 12,425 shares. Hudock Gp has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.