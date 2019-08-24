Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Holder Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $513,360 as Share Price Declined; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) Boosted by $40.79 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 374,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 943,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.30M, up from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.24M shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.85. About 269,381 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 93,604 shares to 3.31 million shares, valued at $165.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Retirement Planning Grp Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 5,163 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr accumulated 6,473 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Fmr Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). The United Kingdom-based Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Lenox Wealth Inc has 786 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 15,015 shares. Rech Global Investors holds 500,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 464,711 shares. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 65,815 shares. Hudock Capital Ltd has invested 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1,583 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Corporation has 0.02% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 21,099 shares. Csat Advisory LP accumulated 218 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,878 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Partners Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Argent Communication holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 48,531 shares. Madison Hldg stated it has 702,605 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Inc holds 959 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.54% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Jennison Associate Lc holds 0.48% or 4.39M shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Inc Ny has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 779,028 shares stake. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has invested 0.27% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pictet Asset Management holds 0.18% or 727,278 shares. Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 0.33% or 532,528 shares in its portfolio. Montag A Associates Inc owns 6,346 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).