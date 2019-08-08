Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Market Value Declined While Brown Capital Management Increased Position by $467,958; Stepan Co (SCL) Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $438,306

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 96.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 3,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 6,906 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $958,000, up from 3,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $140.71. About 164,124 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 5,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 176,667 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, up from 171,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $96.49. About 29,908 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 589,074 shares to 5.32M shares, valued at $174.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 31,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67M shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Investment Prtn Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 22,386 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp owns 6,533 shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% or 15,553 shares. Westwood Management Il accumulated 3,000 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs holds 0.01% or 6,473 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 13,103 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0.05% or 1.26 million shares. Bright Rock Mgmt Lc holds 19,600 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% or 46 shares. Rampart Inv Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,981 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc invested 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Dearborn Lc has 147,172 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. 7,866 are owned by Magnetar Financial Llc. The Delaware-based Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware has invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 28,973 shares to 4.43 million shares, valued at $79.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aegion Corp. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 131,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33M shares, and cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $175,793 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 196,529 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 1,615 shares. Captrust reported 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Associate Ltd accumulated 0% or 49,654 shares. Grace White, a New York-based fund reported 109,251 shares. Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,692 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Meeder Asset Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Bessemer Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 24,200 shares. Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 2,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Inc invested in 1,696 shares. Parkside Bankshares & reported 16 shares stake.