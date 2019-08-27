Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Holder Bkd Wealth Advisors Decreased Holding; Penn National Gaming (PENN) Holder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Decreased Position by $440,382 as Stock Declined

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 23,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The institutional investor held 999,277 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Penn National Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 1.01 million shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC PENN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55, REV VIEW $3.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES NET REVENUES OF $ 3,235.7 MLN; 22/03/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino To Penn National Gaming; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS REGULATORY OK FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT BUY; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming First Quarter Results Exceed Guidance, with Record Income from Operations of $172.1 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $242.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA after Master Lease Payments of $126; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Hldrs Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM W.VA. LOTTERY COMMISSION; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board And West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Its Pending

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $142.6. About 465,403 shares traded or 22.14% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 36,372 shares to 67,148 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 93,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Prudential Inc holds 70,501 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Davis R M has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Forbes J M & Llp owns 1,710 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 8,514 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Bowen Hanes reported 200,000 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Limited Liability owns 1,981 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett stated it has 342 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,254 shares. Hikari Tsushin has 0.21% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 6,900 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia has 0.14% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 107,346 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 0.16% or 52,803 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.02% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2019: BX,GS,JKHY,BAP,DB – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open 08/22: (JWN) (GME) (BJ) (DKS) Higher (AVGR) (RTRX) (JKHY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JKHY) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Jack Henry (JKHY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16,709 shares to 247,867 shares, valued at $21.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 19,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Glenmede Trust Communication Na has 1.96M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 136,125 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 170,791 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 37,599 shares stake. Illinois-based Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Northern Trust Corporation holds 1.67M shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 65,035 shares. Orrstown Fincl Svcs holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 253,359 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Aqr Capital Management Ltd reported 11,229 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Eulav Asset Management owns 0.03% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 35,000 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. $212,171 worth of stock was bought by Snowden Jay A on Monday, May 13. $170,000 worth of stock was bought by HANDLER DAVID A on Wednesday, August 14. On Monday, May 13 the insider Fair William J bought $214,940. On Thursday, August 8 the insider SCACCETTI JANE bought $44,325.