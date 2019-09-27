Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Holding Held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc; Longwood Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) by $7.83 Million as Share Price Declined

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 287,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.31M, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $142.91. About 150,627 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 79.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 602,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 158,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 760,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 229,307 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $281.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 205,000 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 55,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.97 earnings per share, down 11.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. After $-0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.72% negative EPS growth.

