Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Holder Aperio Group Decreased Holding; Lafleur & Godfrey Has Boosted Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake by $597,715

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 3,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 87,356 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19M, up from 83,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $198.87. About 996,736 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 11,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 106,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.30 million, down from 118,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 262,408 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $24.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4,893 shares to 128,025 shares, valued at $26.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 21,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Qiagen Nv.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.08 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $80.85 million for 34.89 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.91% EPS growth.