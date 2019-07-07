Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Holder Bkd Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose; Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Price Declined While Dean Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 546,875 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $137.15. About 191,167 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 24,658 shares to 42,953 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 25,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.44 million for 44.53 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 4,304 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.03% or 4,971 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited has 2,948 shares. Conestoga Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 31,045 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Com owns 16,174 shares. Fmr owns 317,841 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com holds 112,934 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Glenmede Com Na holds 0% or 744 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & owns 98,363 shares. Bath Savings Tru has invested 1.25% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Cibc World Markets Corporation has invested 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). 570,730 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 1,174 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 13,344 shares to 17,200 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 31,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,955 shares, and cut its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN).