Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Stock Declined While Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $513,360; Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Position Has Raised by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 336,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.91M, up from 295,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.76. About 1.67M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.85. About 365,124 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23,000 shares to 3,155 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 10,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,300 shares, and cut its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.03% or 12,467 shares in its portfolio. Korea Corp invested 0.16% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Park National Corporation Oh owns 6,607 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.4% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 280,478 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 26,741 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.03% or 8,002 shares in its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Services holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 15,383 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 221 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 18,367 shares. 840,736 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 38,768 shares. Franklin Res has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Tctc Holding Ltd Company reported 20,200 shares. 40,678 were reported by Oppenheimer Co Inc.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover July delinquency rate rises, charge-off declines – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover teams up with African payment tech firm Verve – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jack Henry: Valuation Becoming Stretched – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jack Henry & Associates To Provide Webcast Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Jack Henry (JKHY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Henry & Associates Acquires Geezeo – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 1.20M shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $31.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).