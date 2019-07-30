Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Holder Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Cut Holding as Shares Rose; Bkd Wealth Advisors Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Increased by $889,984 as Stock Value Declined

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 287,834 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 215.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 13,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,153 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 6,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.3. About 2.94M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jones Fin Lllp has 0.01% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser holds 8,621 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 9,001 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Grand Jean Cap Management has invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 2.71M are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Clear Harbor Asset Lc holds 5,563 shares. Ar Asset Inc holds 0.18% or 7,130 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,688 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Pa holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 294,329 shares. First National Bank & Trust And Of Newtown owns 22,651 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Regent Investment Lc owns 0.28% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 12,207 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs holds 0.62% or 56,492 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 149,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cls Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,399 shares in its portfolio.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 17,468 shares to 415,001 shares, valued at $15.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 39,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,270 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16,275 shares to 57,619 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.44 million for 45.78 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

