Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59

In table 1 we can see Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.7% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.57% 1.84% 3.85% 0% 0% 4.89% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV was more bullish than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 3 of the 5 factors.