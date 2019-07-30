Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)

Both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|228.36
|N/A
|0.06
|174.14
Table 1 demonstrates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.91% and 41.37%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.1%
|1.1%
|1.51%
|3.91%
|0%
|3.06%
For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has weaker performance than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
Summary
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 5 of the 5 factors.
