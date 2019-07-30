Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)

Both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 228.36 N/A 0.06 174.14

Table 1 demonstrates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.91% and 41.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV -0.2% 0.69% 0% 0% 0% 2% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.1% 1.1% 1.51% 3.91% 0% 3.06%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has weaker performance than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 5 of the 5 factors.