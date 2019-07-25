Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

Both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Forum Merger II Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 14.91% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares and 7.66% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.29%
|1.46%
|2.85%
|0%
|0%
|3.26%
For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has weaker performance than Forum Merger II Corporation
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.