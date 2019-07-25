Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

Both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Forum Merger II Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.91% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares and 7.66% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV -0.2% 0.69% 0% 0% 0% 2% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.29% 1.46% 2.85% 0% 0% 3.26%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has weaker performance than Forum Merger II Corporation

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.