Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.7% and 50.55%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.57% 1.84% 3.85% 0% 0% 4.89% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has stronger performance than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited

Summary

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.