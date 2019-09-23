Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 has Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.7% and 50.55%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.57%
|1.84%
|3.85%
|0%
|0%
|4.89%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has stronger performance than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
Summary
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
