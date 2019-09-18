Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 REX American Resources Corporation 77 1.10 N/A 3.90 19.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and REX American Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and REX American Resources Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival REX American Resources Corporation is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.5. REX American Resources Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.7% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 89% of REX American Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, REX American Resources Corporation has 11.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.57% 1.84% 3.85% 0% 0% 4.89% REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than REX American Resources Corporation.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.