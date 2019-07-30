Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has 14.91% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.44

The competitors have a potential upside of -47.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV -0.2% 0.69% 0% 0% 0% 2% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has weaker performance than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s competitors.

Dividends

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.