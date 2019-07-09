Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

Both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited -0.65% 0.51% 0% 0% 0% 1.12%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV was less bullish than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 2 of the 3 factors.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.