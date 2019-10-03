Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:)

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|30.02M
|0.00
|0.00
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|299,900,099.90%
|0%
|0%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.02% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.4%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.52%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 5 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.
