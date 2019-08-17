Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)

This is a contrast between Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58

Demonstrates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Boxwood Merger Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV was less bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 3 of the 4 factors.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.