Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.32 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Boston Omaha Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Boston Omaha Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 75.7% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has 1.52% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 7 factors Boston Omaha Corporation.

