Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Demonstrates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 62.23%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.