Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU)

Both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares and 52.7% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has weaker performance than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.