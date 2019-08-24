Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)

Both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.7% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV was more bullish than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.