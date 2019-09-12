Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) Forms $10.02 Double Top; Echo Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) Position

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) stake by 24.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 618,573 shares as Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO)’s stock declined 8.39%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 1.89M shares with $25.88M value, down from 2.51M last quarter. Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New now has $3.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 2.27M shares traded or 18.60% up from the average. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 22/03/2018 – Asetek: Sunstone Capital divests part of Asetek holding; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO 34c-36c/Share; 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.07 TO $1.16, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Rev $271.4M; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Net $48M-Net $51M; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 34C TO 36C, EST. 36C; 27/03/2018 – Associa Cares Takes Action to Help Residents of Sunstone Townhomes; 19/03/2018 SUNSTONE DEVELOPMENT 603612.SS SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 516 PCT Y/Y AT 547.8 MLN YUAN; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Adjusted FFO 20c/Share

More notable recent Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:SHO) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Is Yielding 5.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sunstone Hotel declares $0.54 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Altaba Inc stake by 10,930 shares to 544,087 valued at $37.74 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 51,457 shares and now owns 217,593 shares. Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold SHO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 221.04 million shares or 0.49% less from 222.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Phocas Corp, a California-based fund reported 23,269 shares. Stifel has 53,193 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). The Netherlands-based Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has invested 0.17% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Victory Capital Mgmt owns 1.61M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sei Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 208,664 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co owns 64,492 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.07% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 62,418 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 308,598 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 67,000 shares. 26,872 were accumulated by Eii. Walleye Trading Lc reported 58,650 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) or 323,590 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 39,961 shares.