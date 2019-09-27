Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 30.02M 0.00 0.00 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.01 405.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 299,900,099.90% 0% 0% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has 1.52% stronger performance while The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has -52.09% weaker performance.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.