Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) Comparison side by side

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

Demonstrates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.78%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 4 of the 4 factors.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.