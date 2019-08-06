Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Replay Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Replay Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV was less bullish than Replay Acquisition Corp.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.