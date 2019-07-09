Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Comparison side by side

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 70.25%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.29% 3.33% 0% 0% 2.5%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV was less bullish than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.