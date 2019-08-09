Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) Comparison side by side

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58

Demonstrates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Boxwood Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has weaker performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 3 of the 4 factors.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.