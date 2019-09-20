Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) Contrasting side by side

Both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44.57%. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.