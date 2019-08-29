Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) Comparing side by side

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91

Table 1 demonstrates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44.57%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has weaker performance than Alberton Acquisition Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.