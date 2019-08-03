Hennessy Advisors Upped Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake; Keating Investment Counselors Lowered Position in Intel (INTC) by $1.62 Million as Stock Declined

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 41,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, up from 30,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 30,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 111,312 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, down from 141,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.32 million shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,097 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Gru Incorporated (Ca). Delta Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.74% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Connable Office Inc reported 15,020 shares. F&V Cap holds 27,961 shares or 3.03% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd owns 0.95% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 80,047 shares. Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited invested in 0.43% or 4,765 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Com has invested 0.27% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sageworth Trust Co reported 0.01% stake. Alps Advsr Inc accumulated 13,723 shares. Kidder Stephen W owns 1,615 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bristol John W Ny invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pinnacle Associates invested in 67,467 shares. 701,089 were accumulated by Brandywine Management Ltd Liability Company. Parkside Finance Bank & Trust & holds 0.12% or 1,902 shares.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 53,800 shares to 320,200 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,900 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Swiss National Bank accumulated 15.23M shares. Orrstown Fincl Inc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Taconic Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 1.99% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Charter Trust Co has invested 1.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.99% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 263,108 are held by Carret Asset Management Ltd. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.39% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Heartland Consultants reported 10,923 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 44,968 were reported by Rdl Finance. Shelter Mutual Insurance holds 2.5% or 158,250 shares in its portfolio. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership accumulated 10,730 shares. Coldstream Cap Management Inc owns 108,282 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Grp Incorporated has invested 0.82% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 3.07M shares.

