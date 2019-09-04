Hennessy Advisors Trimmed Holding in Unilever Plc (UL) by $410,400 as Share Price Declined; Shareholder Centerbridge Partners LP Increased Pg&E (PCG) Holding

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 92,400 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 99,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $64.66. About 380,678 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 25/05/2018 – Bill George: As consumer giants struggle, Unilever rises above the pack; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND…; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 14/03/2018 – Unilever board meets to choose base for unified company; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says decision to quit UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to give up London HQ – Sky News; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q REV. 25.8B NAIRA; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS HAS SEVERAL LEVERS IN PLACE TO MITIGATE HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS, SUCH AS SAVINGS PROGRAMS; 15/03/2018 – Unilever, Britain’s third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback (Video)

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 136.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 3.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.14M, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 1.60M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR

More recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Unilever goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unilever: My Favourite Defensive Pick Right Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.

