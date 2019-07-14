Hennessy Advisors Trimmed By $510,000 Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake; Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 1.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 5,000 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 4.30%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 455,086 shares with $46.84 million value, down from 460,086 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $12.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $106.46. About 358,179 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M

Among 4 analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Physicians Realty Trust had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Capital One given on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. See Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $18.5000 Initiates Coverage On

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $18.7500 Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 1.37 million shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It has a 58.31 P/E ratio. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Physicians Realty Trust: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Physicians Realty Trust’s 5.1%-Yielding Dividend Is Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Physicians Realty Trust shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 697,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 353,140 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.13M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 832,218 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 323,498 shares. 14,865 were reported by Cim Inv Mangement. Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Oberweis Asset Mgmt stated it has 63,031 shares. 13,557 were reported by Verition Fund Management. Cambridge Rech holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 46,759 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 332,306 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co owns 146,308 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) or 278,717 shares. Mesirow Finance Invest has invested 1.46% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $84.23 million for 36.97 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.44% negative EPS growth.

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) stake by 30,000 shares to 580,000 valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 235,000 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BanColombia S.A. (CIB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Energy Stocks That Could Hit New Highs Next Month – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Stifel Fin has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Eqis Management Incorporated reported 3,150 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has 43,258 shares. Colony Group Ltd holds 18,910 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 2,336 shares. The Netherlands-based Spf Beheer Bv has invested 3.17% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). The New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 6,841 are owned by Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.01% stake. Boys Arnold And Inc reported 10,967 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 167,948 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Company reported 3,035 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc accumulated 86,792 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Ltd accumulated 3,750 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).