Hennessy Advisors Trimmed By $2.95 Million Its Clean Harbors Com (CLH) Position; Shorts at Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) Raised By 68.75%

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PWOD) had an increase of 68.75% in short interest. PWOD’s SI was 24,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 68.75% from 14,400 shares previously. With 5,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Penns Woods Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PWOD)’s short sellers to cover PWOD’s short positions. The SI to Penns Woods Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.54%. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 4,173 shares traded. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) has risen 0.02% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PWOD News: 17/04/2018 S&PGR Ugrds Penns Manor Area SD, PA GO Dbt To ‘A+’; 22/05/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Extension of Stk Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp Extends Repurchase Plan to April 30, 2019; 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC QTRLY SHR $0.68; 19/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 20/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC – REPURCHASE PLAN IS FOR AN ADDITIONAL YEAR ENDING APRIL 30, 2019; 19/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 23/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bncp: White Joins JSSB as Branch Manager April 23, 2018 | 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Penns Woods Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWOD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Clean Harbors Inc Com (CLH) stake by 14.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 41,600 shares as Clean Harbors Inc Com (CLH)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 247,700 shares with $17.72 million value, down from 289,300 last quarter. Clean Harbors Inc Com now has $4.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $75.1. About 213,391 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M

More notable recent Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Clean Harbors (CLH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Clean Harbors, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CLH) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Clean Harbors, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLH) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Clean Harbors has $8500 highest and $70 lowest target. $77.67’s average target is 3.42% above currents $75.1 stock price. Clean Harbors had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 3,751 shares. Snyder Cap Mngmt Lp holds 3.7% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. 24 are held by Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Virtu Fincl Ltd holds 5,597 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 9,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv has 0% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0.19% stake. 40,012 are owned by Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc reported 901,932 shares. Citadel Ltd Co owns 179,214 shares. State Street owns 1.43 million shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Llc has 3,351 shares. Mai Management invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 0% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 29,453 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd reported 3.31M shares or 2.23% of all its holdings.

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) stake by 15,000 shares to 1.07M valued at $30.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 33,600 shares and now owns 155,200 shares. Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) was raised too.

More notable recent Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Extension of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms. The company has market cap of $197.19 million. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. It has a 12.17 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection.