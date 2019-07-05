Hennessy Advisors Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Upped as Market Valuation Declined; As International Speedway (ISCA) Valuation Rose, Paradice Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, up from 30,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $185.82. About 861,209 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.42 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 39,485 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NASCAR’s majority owners explore sale; 06/03/2018 TicketGuardian and International Speedway Corporation “ISC” Partner to Offer Ticket Insurance to All Motorsports Fans; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 57C; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, ACN, COST, AMGN: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/01/2019: TLSA, BCYC, CERC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “European advisory group rejects Amgen and UCB’s Evenity – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen Earnings: AMGN Stock Dips Slightly Despite Q1 EPS, Sales Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0% or 6,551 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited holds 4,055 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 16,726 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 4,407 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc has 0.05% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 700 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 475,356 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Steinberg Global Asset accumulated 13,991 shares. Homrich And Berg invested in 1,429 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Capital Inv Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.29% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 25,777 shares. Charter Trust Com, New Hampshire-based fund reported 11,524 shares. Everett Harris & Co Ca holds 18,321 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 597,346 shares. Highstreet Asset has 0.13% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 11,993 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 7,200 shares to 92,400 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 29,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,942 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 39,189 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $45.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 55,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

More notable recent International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Mallinckrodt, International Speedway, and LGI Homes Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on October 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Safeguard Scientifics (SFE): Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Carbonite (CARB), Symantec (SYMC), (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EE, TSS, ISCA, ISCB Important Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ EE, TSS, ISCA, ISCB – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 5/17/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2019.