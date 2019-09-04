Hennessy Advisors Position in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Has Upped as Stock Value Declined; Ross Stores (ROST) Stake Held by Flossbach Von Storch Ag

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 67.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 28,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 69,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 41,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.30 billion market cap company. It closed at $105.02 lastly. It is down 22.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 76.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 55,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 128,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 72,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 619,496 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Lc reported 0.15% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Gladius Capital Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Spinnaker accumulated 0.04% or 3,900 shares. Qs Investors Lc reported 23,060 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 612,138 shares. Paloma Partners Management Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 1.58 million shares. First Commercial Bank holds 0.04% or 2,740 shares in its portfolio. 9,112 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation. Cim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 6,142 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 4.56 million shares. Cibc stated it has 49,962 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Sg Americas Ltd has invested 0.06% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.03% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.03 million shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $109.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl. Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 62,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,515 shares, and cut its stake in 1625 On Semiconductor 15.10.2023 (Prn).

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Setting the Tone for Macy’s (M) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ross Stores Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Ross Stores (ROST) Retain Positive Earnings Trend in Q2? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Discount Retail Stocks Set to Win This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores (ROST) Q2 Earnings Beat, Soft View Hurts Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 85,000 shares to 315,000 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).